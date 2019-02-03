By Monique Washington

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Nevisian Permanent Secretary of Health, Nichole Slack-Liburd, will be bowing out of her position as she leaves for a new job with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Slack-Liburd severed as permanent secretary of health since 2013. The Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley made the announcement of her departure on Thursday and offered his “warm congratulations and appreciation.”

“She has been a bright light in the health service and the delivery of health services here on Nevis,” said Nevis Premier Mark Brantley. “She has been leading with great distinction in that ministry. She has now is the process of transitioning to higher heights.”

Brantley thanked Slack- Liburd “for the brilliant years you have given to us in Nevis.”

“We hope that your new role on the regional level will benefit you and you will benefit the role. I believe Nevis will benefit from your expertise regardless of where you may go,” he said.

Brantley commended Slack-Liburd’s promotion, saying, “Our people are never limited except for the extent of their ambition. Once our people put their minds to it they can achieve what it is they want to achieve.”

Brantley said the government was still considering who would replace Slack-Liburd.

“We have some good candidates throughout the public service who might be interested. In addition, if they are then they should step up and show their interest in taking over the role. In time we will make the necessary announcement,” he informed.

PAHO is an international public health agency working to improve health and living standards of the people of the Americas. It is part of the United Nations system, serving as the regional office for the Americas of the World Health Organization.

