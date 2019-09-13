The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) released the following advisory Friday regarding a scheduled power outage in the Cotton Ground area.

Power outage: Wednesday, Sept. 18

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Why: To facilitate the upgrade of high voltage lines in the Cotton Ground area as part of the Cotton Ground Feeder upgrade to improve reliability and sustainability to the Feeder.

Areas to be affected: Cotton Ground, Cades Bay, Jones Estates and lower Westbury and areas in close proximity

NEVLEC apologises for any inconveniences that may be caused by the outage and reminds customers that in each case service may be delayed later than the time specified. Customers are reminded to please take every precaution to safeguard electrical equipment during the interruption and restoration to the electrical supply.

Those seeking additional information are asked to please call the customer service office at the following numbers:

Customer Service – 469-7243/7245 or 662-5799

Emergency Service – 469-9100 or 662-5811