CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – New incentives for homeowners and privately-owned security firms to fight crime and promote greater safety and security, while assisting the police, have been suggested by the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) in ongoing efforts to fight crime.

Recently, Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, discussed how to prevent crime with the Police High Command in the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Nevis Division, operators of private security firms and a town hall meeting with homeowners, hotel operators and other interested parties.

In response to the suggestions mentioned at the meetings NIA decided to offer incentives to encourage the purchase of home and business security devices.

“The Nevis Island Administration has decided to waive all duties, Customs service charges and Value Added Taxes (VAT) on home and business security devices which extends to alarm systems, camera systems and motion sensor lighting. This waiver will extend for one year from August 01, 2018 to August 2, 2019.

“This is not a new initiative, we have expanded it to motion sensor lighting,” Brantley said. “We are inviting residents to invest in their own security and the government is partnering with you. We can’t afford to buy the alarm systems for you, but we are saying, if you buy them we won’t charge you anything at all to bring them to the island.”

Mr. Brantley, who is also the Minister responsible for Security on Nevis, noted that in the past homeowners had not taken advantage of the initiative but expressed hope that with the added incentives would bring change.

He said the Police suggested to the NIA the initiative is a good idea which will give them an added advantage in their crime-fighting efforts and allow home-owners to invest in their own security. The security systems will also serve as a deterrent to crime and in the event of any criminal activity, they could assist.

Brantley said the incentive also extends to privately-owned security firms, allowing them to install security equipment for their customers.

The other initiative, which is directed at the privately-owned security firms, offers incentives for a two-year period from August 01, 2018 to August 02, 2020.

“We have recognized the value of the security firms,” Brantley explained. “We try to encourage them to do more, so as part of our encouragement and partnership, I am proud to announce we are waiving Customs duties and VAT on the purchase of specialized vehicles to be used by private security firms in executing their duties.”

“Customs Service Charge and Environmental Levy will be payable, but the duties and the VAT will be taken off so security firms can invest in specialized vehicles to assist them in expanding their fleet of patrol vehicles,” the Premier said.

Mr. Brantley said the thinking behind the initiative is to assist private security firms to grow and provide them with the impetus to invest in vehicles to undertake more patrols.

The NIA has also granted relief to licensed security firms for the purchase of firearms solely for use in the execution of their duties since they had complained bitterly about the high cost of importation, which is in the region of 100 percent.

Due to the newly forged partnership, the administration consented to waive Customs duties only on importation of firearms. However, Customs and Service Charge will continue to be payable. The offer takes effect from August 1, 2018 to August 2, 2020.