CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – Travel + Leisure Magazine’s 2018 World’s Best Awards issue honored Nisbet Plantation Beach Club as No. 13 on its ranking of Top 25 Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas, and Nevis ranked No. 13 in the magazine’s list of the Top 15 Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas.

Travel + Leisure ranked adults-only retreats, all-inclusive retreats, family-friendly properties and tranquil shores for kids. “The Caribbean Islands, Bermuda and the Bahamas do not disappoint,” the editor said. “Our readers’ favorite hotels in the region cover all three types of properties — and then some.”

Every year for Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards survey, the magazine asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.

Readers rated islands according to their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism, hailed the Nisbet Plantation Beach Club’ achievement. He congratulated hotel General Manager Tim Thuell, management and staff for their accomplishments on July 20 while speaking to the Department of Information.

For two consecutive years, in 2016 and 2017, the Ministry of Tourism named the Nisbet Plantation Beach Club ‘Hotel of the Year.’ The ministry’s Awards Gala and Dance is held annually to give recognition to the top partners in the tourism industry on Nevis.

“Nisbet Plantation’s eight-time award win makes it the only St. Kitts-Nevis resort to be named that many times and No. 13 this year’s on Travel + Leisure Magazine list,” Amy Kerr, the Nisbet Plantation’s Director of Public Relations explained.

In response to the award, Ms. Kerr quoted Thuell, registering his regard for the staff who made the guest experience a reality.

Travel + Leisure ranks Nisbet Plantation No. 13 and its sister property, The Reefs Resort & Club, in Bermuda No. 14 in the list of Top 25 Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas.

“With private cottage-style accommodations, gourmet dining and attentive service, Nisbet Plantation scored high marks with the magazine’s affluent readers and had an overall score of 91.47,” Kerr said.

Sharing in the excitement, Nisbet Plantation’s island home of Nevis ranked No. 13 on Travel + Leisure’s Top 15 Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas,” Kerr said. “It is a great privilege for Nisbet Plantation Beach Club to be named to the 2018 World’s Best Awards list by our guests and the readers and staff of Travel + Leisure.”

“The ladies and gentlemen of Nisbet Plantation are at the center of our guest experience working every day to provide an authentic Caribbean beach vacation,” she concluded.