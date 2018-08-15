BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – No new taxes will be introduced in St. Kitts and Nevis, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, announced Aug. 13 on the ‘Straight Talk’ radio programme.

“No new taxes are contemplated during the life of this Team Unity Administration,” the finance minister said. “We believe that through appropriate management, through the consistent growth of the economy and through the necessary administrative efficiencies in tax collection, we believe in reordering our incentive programme. The government will be able to collect adequate revenues to finance the programmes which are required by the people.”

Prime Minister Harris said it is important to initiate programmes needed to assist the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. He added that the government stands ready to help whenever necessary.

“I would say that by and large, the programmes in which we are engaged are not frivolous programmes. The fact that people are poor and need help is a matter to which we must respond and we must respond appropriately,” stated Prime Minister Harris. “It is a commitment of this government to do all that we can to alleviate poverty in the country, because no one ought to be living demeaning lives and at the same time the government through the variety of social and other interventions would want to ensure that people can move from poverty into prosperity.”

Prime Minister Harris explained that alleviating poverty and economically empowering residents form part of the government’s good governance and prosperity agenda.