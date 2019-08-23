The government of St. Kitts and Nevis, in conjunction with the Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC), removed over one million pounds of metal in the form of derelict vehicles out of the Federation in 2018 as part of its push towards sustainable development, the green economy and creating an eco-friendly society, General Manager of SWMC, Keithley Phillip, revealed in an appearance on the radio and television show “Working for You” Wednesday.

“All the derelict vehicles, we bring them to the land fill, they are compacted, and they are placed in 40 feet containers and they are shipped out,” he explained.

Phillip also noted the location where the new Basseterre High School is being built in Pond’s Estate was one of the major areas where derelict vehicles had been cleared.

The project “is going extremely well and is one of the things we (Solid Waste Management Corporation) are most proud of,” he said.