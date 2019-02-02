BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The National Housing Corporation (NHC) broke ground in the Parray Community on a new structure that will provide special housing solutions for three persons with social needs along with rental space.

At the Feb. 1 ground-breaking Minister of Human Settlement and representative for Constituency Eight, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton thanked the people of St. Peters for their support since 2010.

“For the last four years, as a minister of government, I believe that I can say that the people of St. Peters have benefited in some ways,” said Hamilton, while noting that within the past few years, the community center has been refurbished, renovations are being made to the Douglas playing field and football pavilion and the soon to finish the $2.5 million health centre.

Hamilton said the project has grown out of NHC’s mission to raise standards while looking after the indigent and infirm. He quoted the scripture John 3:17, which says “if anyone has the world’s goods and sees his brother in need yet closes his heart to his brother, how does God’s love abide in him?”

“In a nation that is growing and considered to be prosperous, ordinary people who have contributed to the country being wealthy enough to pay off its national debt ought not to live in squalor when other people are living in riches,” said Hamilton.

Chairman of the NHC Board, Valentine Lindsay, said that the board is pleased to have responded to the call to solve another social issue in the community. He said that there are several houses in various communities such as Keys, Cayon, Dieppe Bay, Old Road, St. Paul’s and Conaree that provide homes for deserving persons who have been pillars of the community and who may have fallen on hard times in their twilight years.

“Today, the NHC has shifted from a single house model to a multi-house model. Over time, we believe the cost of building these social homes will be recovered,” said Lindsay. “The house being built will be a two-story structure with three furnished one-studio apartments at the bottom with a two-bedroom and one-bedroom apartment at the top.”