BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Hundreds of local construction workers in St. Kitts are set to benefit from the commencement of work on Phase 2 of the island’s Main Road rehabilitation project, which is expected to begin by the end of March. Phase 2 covers the areas between Cayon and Challengers travelling eastward.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, said the mobilization process is underway. This includes inviting tenders from qualified local contractors to bid on various projects such as constructing drains and sidewalks.

“This will allow the economic benefits of the project to spread to different communities,” said George Gilbert, Engineer at the Public Works Department. “The competitive bidding stage will result in the awarding of nine contracts. The contracts will be signed at a public ceremony designed to generate public awareness to the scope and timeframe of the work, as well as to promote transparency.”

Construction activity will initially begin in Cabbage Tree and Wash Ghaut in Cayon, Ottleys, Bourryeau, Molineux, Christ Church, Saddlers, Mansion, Tabernacle, Belle Vue and Saddlers. The additional tenders will be issued at a later date. In total, 56 tenders are expected to be issued to local companies.

Five local contractors employing more than 100 workers completed the work under Phase 1, which covered the areas between Camps and Challengers, as well as Conaree to Keys. Twenty-seven heavy truckers also shared in the economic activity generated from Phase 1.

The section of the island’s main road that runs through Old Road will be upgraded in a separate rehabilitation project. The project will see the reclaiming of land from the sea and a new road constructed to protect against falling rocks. The 1.2 kilometre road will be elevated approximately 15 feet above the existing road and protected by rock armour. This project alone is expected to generate 120 jobs for locals. The primary contractor is Rock & Dirt Ltd.

While speaking on the project in the Federal Parliament on Wednesday (February 20, 2019), Minister Liburd stated: “We are keeping things local Mr. Speaker. The contractors who are in St. Kitts must benefit from our project.”