(Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister)

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Hundreds of investment immigration professionals from around-the-world listened intently as Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris described the benefits available with the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) programme on July 22.

Dr. Harris described the programme while addressing a gala in Los Angeles on Monday recognizing the Top 100 Global Migration Agency CEOs attending the Uglobal Immigration Convention.

The awards ceremony recognized the leadership of the top migration agencies worldwide. A portion of the proceeds from the event are expected to be donated to Willow International, a non-profit organization dedicated to the fight against human trafficking.

Prime Minister Harris, who was one of two officials given the opportunity to address the gala, stated that the black-tie gala event represented a significant marketing value for St. Kitts and Nevis with tremendous opportunities for expanding the Federation’s CBI programme to new markets.

Dr. Harris congratulated immigration professionals for their commitment, support and diligence in maintaining the high standards of the global economic citizenship industry and for pressing forward with the advancement of the industry.

Also present at Sunday night’s awards ceremony were representatives from Malta, Dominica, Saint Lucia and other CBI participating jurisdictions around-the-world.

The keynote address will be presented today by Dr. Harris. He will describe the successes, challenges and opportunities for the citizenship-by-investment industry.

Attendees at the two-day convention represent a wide range of investment immigration professionals including migration agencies, foreign intermediaries, project developers, service providers and international marketing agents. They will discuss and deliberate on topics such as Changes Impacting the Industry, Enhanced CBI Due Diligence, Best Practices for CBI and RBI Programmes, Emerging Trends in Residency by Investment Programmes, and Understanding the CBI Marketplace.