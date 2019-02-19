BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris extends his heartfelt condolences, and those of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, to the family and loved ones of His Excellency Dr. Winston W. Isaac.

H.E. Dr. Winston Isaac, who served as the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Honorary Consul in Canada since October 26, 2016, has died at the age of 77 years old. He was born in St. Kitts on September 18, 1941.

In 1973, Dr. Isaac graduated from the Respiratory Technology programme of the Toronto Institute of Medical Technology, which is now the Michener Institute. Dr. Isaac also received a Master’s in Education from Central Michigan University, a Master’s of Public Administration from Queen’s University, and a PhD in Adult and Continuing Education from Michigan State University.

“Dr. Isaac touched countless people with his generosity and kindness during an illustrious career that spanned over 40 years,” Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said upon hearing of his passing. “These commendable qualities were apparent, for instance, through his continuous support of a Michener Respiratory Therapy student scholarship that was set up in his name,” Prime Minister Harris added.

“Dr. Isaac’s exemplary commitment and service to his country had been most evident in recent months, as he introduced the Government to the expertise of Dr. Samir Sinha, the Director of Geriatrics for Sinai Health System and the University Health Network Hospitals in Toronto, who in 2012 was appointed by the Government of Ontario to serve as the Expert Lead of its Seniors Care Strategy. This introduction has facilitated important progress in shaping a National Ageing Policy and Action Plan for St. Kitts and Nevis, which will be unveiled soon,” Prime Minister Harris also said.

Dr. Isaac worked as a Clinical Coordinator and later as the Director of Michener’s Respiratory Therapy programme until 1989. Since 1995, he taught health policy and health human resource management at Ryerson University’s School of Health Services Management. Dr. Isaac served as the Director of the School of Health Services Management for two terms.

In 2013, Dr. Isaac was honoured with the Alumnus of Distinction award from the Michener Institute. That year, he was also honoured with St. Kitts and Nevis’ 30th Anniversary of Independence Health Services Award. Dr. Isaac received the 2017 Michener Honorary Diploma in Health Sciences, the top honour from the Michener Institute.

The late Dr. Winston Isaac, who was a prostate cancer survivor, formed the Walnut Foundation (https://thewalnutfoundation.com/) in 2007 to educate men and their relatives about prostate health as a means of countering “the prevalence of prostate cancer in black men and the silence in the community.” The prostate is a walnut-sized gland located just in front of the rectum.

“His outstanding and tireless efforts to raise awareness of prostate cancer have been felt and appreciated by many both at home and abroad,” Prime Minister Harris said, noting that Dr. Isaac’s lecture in July 2016 at the University of the West Indies’ Open Campus in St. Kitts “helped turn a corner towards improving people’s understanding of the disease.”

Dr. Isaac delivered this informative lecture as a collaborative effort by the Open Campus, the Rotary Club of St. Kitts and the Walnut Foundation.

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis extends deepest sympathy to Dr. Isaac’s wife, Mrs. Marie Samuels-Isaac, their two children, Alison Isaac and Bernard Isaac, and his brother, Lascelle Isaac.