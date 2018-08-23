BASSTERRE, St. Kitts – The Team Unity administration stands resolute in its commitment to the law enforcement agencies as they seek to arrest the criminal elements and bring about a prolonged season of peace and security in St. Kitts and Nevis, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris told the men and women of the reserve arm of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) on Aug. 22.

“Within recent vintage, the record of the government remains unblemished in every area of law enforcement,” the prime minister said. “Whether it was last December, when we spent close to $1 million to support the Defence Force by enhancing its fleet of vehicles; or right now at the Coast Guard Headquarters, where we are providing millions of dollars to provide better accommodations. The government of St. Kitts and Nevis has never recoiled,” Prime Minister Harris said.

The prime minister wholeheartedly thanked the servicemen and women for their service to maintain peace and security and sought to hear directly from them as to how best the Team Unity Government can help them to better carry out their duties.

Dr. Harris stressed, “The forces of law and order must never recoil in the face of illegality and in the face of threat to security of the state. That is critically important. Whatever is required to provide the requisite support to the agents of law and order, this government has pledged to go all the way in that support.”

The National Security Minister impressed upon the law enforcement officers that for all the investments being made by the government, the only expectation is for them to contribute towards making St. Kitts and Nevis a safer place, “because without peace in the land there is no progress and the freedom that we now enjoy would be lost. Everything in the end depends on the context in which the peace dividend is being derived.”

Prime Minister Dr. Harris has over the last several months made it a priority, as Minister of National Security, to meet face to face with law enforcement officers on both islands to listen to their concerns, express his expectations and to leverage their experience and knowledge to achieve the goal of making St. Kitts and Nevis the safest nation in the world.

“That is the legacy we want to leave and that is what we are hoping you will be able to help us to achieve,” the prime minister added.