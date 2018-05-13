PM responds to media article on bribery allegations involving Caribbean officials

From the press secretary of the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis

The Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris has released the following statement:

The Office of the Prime Minister has been made aware of a recent media article reporting on a judgment of the English High Court, which concerns allegations that Peter Virdee and Dieter Trutschler engaged in bribery involving Caribbean officials.

Given the seriousness of the innuendo in the article that officials from St. Kitts and Nevis had any involvement in this matter, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris states emphatically and unequivocally that since Team Unity was elected, the integrity of the Office of the Prime Minister has at all times been maintained to the highest standards to which the citizens and residents of the federation are entitled to and must hold their government.

The judgment references a period of time beginning in 2014. Prime Minister Harris cannot speak to what may have occurred prior to his assumption of office of the prime minister on Feb. 18, 2015. Prime Minister Harris confirms that the Team Unity government has not entered into any agreements with the parties referenced in the article.

Prime Minister Harris and Team Unity are committed to upholding the rule of law and protecting the reputation of the federation at the local, regional and international levels. Protecting and serving the interests of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis is the foundation of how Team Unity governs this nation.

The prime minister has consulted with senior legal counsel in an effort to determine the next steps.