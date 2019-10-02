Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris will once again update citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis on matters of national interest when he hosts his next press conference Thursday at 3 p.m. from the Parliamentary Lounge at Government Headquarters.

The press conference will be broadcast live on national media and attended by members of the local press corps.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) will stream the press conference live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sknismedia/.

Nationals can also tune in to live coverage of the Prime Minister’s press conference on Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (860 AM), WINN (98.9) FM, ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3 or 96.9 FM) or ZIZ TV (https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/).