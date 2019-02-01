BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Officers from the Tabernacle and Stapleton Police stations interacted with members of their respective communities at recently-held social gatherings.

Both events are organised annually and are meant to bring the Police closer to the residents of the communities they serve. The socials took place on the grounds of the stations. Residents were treated to lots of food, drinks, music and dominos, and many were seen dancing and having a good time.

At the Tabernacle Police Station, the Police teamed up with members of the Fire and Rescue Service with whom they share the building. The activity began in the afternoon with a fun day for children. Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Timothy Harris, distributed party bags to approximately 100 children. The officers also ensured that there was a bouncing castle and lots of snacks to keep the children entertained.

A resident from Tabernacle explained that she first began going to the socials years ago when she was invited by the late Sergeant Dwight Davis. She has fond memories of Sergeant Davis as an officer and has been participating in the activity ever since.

A Stapleton resident said he attends the social every year and appreciates the efforts to keep the area safe. He added that he makes donations to his local police whenever he can and supports them any way he can. The resident added he always enjoys himself at the events and that this year was no different.

Police Officers in Stapleton and Tabernacle conducted walk-through exercises inviting residents to the event and soliciting contributions; and the community responded favourably.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Osmond Petty, members of the Police High Command, Officers from other departments and stations, as well as civilians who work with the Police were present.