A man is in Police custody assisting with investigations into an incident that occurred in his home.

Investigations so far have revealed that at about 7:00 a.m. on Monday, April 15, Elmoth Rawlins of Old Road was at home when he heard someone enter through the kitchen door. As a result, he fired a single gunshot with his licenced firearm in the direction of the person. Shot and injured in the neck was Dijourn Richardson of Buckley’s who had previously been doing electrical work on the premises with his stepfather.

Richardson was transported to the JNF General Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and is presently warded in a critical condition. Rawlins, along with his firearm, were taken into Police custody.

The Police are appealing to anyone who might have information in relation to this incident to call the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) at 467-1887, 467-1888, or 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707.