The passing out parade for Course 43 of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is set for Wednesday, Aug. 14, with a ceremony slated to begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Police Training School, Inspector Eldrin Dickenson, Commandant, said.

The ceremony signals the end of more than 22 weeks of training and several additional weeks of special assignments in support of law enforcement operations for the 31 recruits.

The recruits are a diverse mix, 28 males and three females, with nationals of Jamaica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, Grenada, and St. Kitts and Nevis. Dickenson believes it to be the most diverse group that has ever been trained.

“It was overcome with the use of the instructors who did a lot of mentoring and coaching and at times we had to bring in the Force Chaplain who would have had reason to speak to one or two persons to get them to understand they are in a disciplined organization,” Inspector Dickenson said, explaining some of the cultural challenges at the start of the course.

The rigours of police training, with course work in evidence and procedure, criminal law, general duties, weapons training, self-defence, physical training and community policing help the diverse group to bond and adjust to the food and way of life in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Additional training was also received via the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI) Connect which links to all the police training academies throughout the region to cover various subject matters. The main topic was Tourism Oriented Policing.

“I look forward to seeing as many persons, who are invited, to come out and see what the recruits have been learning so far and to look at the fantastic display that [is planned]. It may look a bit scary, but it is okay, they will be safe,” said Dickenson in extending an invitation for the public to attend the passing out parade.