BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — swift action by Police on patrol in St. Paul’s thwarted an attack by armed assailants on three young men Monday night.

The shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 7. Preliminary investigations have revealed that 22-year-old Calvert Francis, 18-year-old Alvin Browne and a juvenile, all of St. Paul’s, were sitting on a wall next to Lover’s Lane Alley in St. Paul’s. A car stopped next to them. Investigations have revealed that two men exited the car and opened fire on them. They ran down the alley in an effort to escape and were wounded in the process. All three received gunshot injuries to their legs.

The scene was processed by members of the Forensic Services Unit and items of evidential value were recovered.

Police who were on patrol in the area heard the shots and responded quickly. They intervened to halt the attack and a number of shots were fired at the car. The car fled the scene and the Police gave chase, intercepting the vehicle in Christ Church. The occupants exited the vehicle and made their escape on foot. The scene at Christ Church was processed and the car was taken to into Police custody for further inspection and processing.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Persons with information regarding this incident are urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialling 467-1887 or 467-1888, 662-3468.