BASSETETTE, St. Kitts -– The completion of the second cruise pier at Port Zante on Sept. 23 will increase the need for maritime pilots, Minister of Tourism Lindsay Grant told participants in the National Consultation on YOUth Forum.

Grant was responding to a question posed by an enthusiastic youth who asked “What are some of the opportunities given to young people who are interested in the tourism industry to further their skills in terms of maritime transportation and to become maritime pilots?”

“I’m glad that he is looking in that way,” said Grant, adding that the government can look into providing support for youths to train in that area.

The government is also investing in the youth of the Federation through the Tourism Education Programme. Six schools are participating in the program, four primary schools, one secondary and one tertiary. The schools include the Dr. William-Connor, Tyrell Williams, Tucker Clarke and Sandy Point Primary Schools, the Basseterre High School (BHS) and the Advanced Vocational and Education Centre (AVEC).

Approximately 300 students are enrolled in the programme, which has been active for three years.

Other Cabinet members speaking at the event included, Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris; Senior Minister Honourable Vance Amory; Attorney General Honourable Senator Vincent Byron Jr.; the Honourable Eugene Hamilton; the Honourable Mark Brantley; the Honourable Senator Wendy Phipps; and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Honourable Senator Akilah Byron-Nisbett.