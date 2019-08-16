Deputy Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Education, the Honourable Shawn Richards, gave an overview of St. Kitts and Nevis’ May-June 2019 CXC Examination Performance Preliminary Results at a press conference held at the Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI) Thursday.

Regarding the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Results, the deputy prime minister stated within the Federation 1661 candidates wrote 5339 subjects. Of that amount, 354 candidates sat exams in Nevis and 1307 candidates wrote exams in St. Kitts, with 752 school candidates and 909 private.

“Of the 5339 subject entries, 4271 were school candidates and 1068 from private. Acceptable grades returned, that is, one to three, were 4291. Of that amount, schools returned 3565 and 726 for private for a national pass rate based on the preliminary results for CSEC 2019 of 80.37%,” said the deputy prime minister.

He stated that 21 of the 32 subjects returned acceptable grades of 81% or higher, with 14 of those subjects returning acceptable grades of 92 to 100%.

It was noted that 2018 saw the introduction of the School-Based Assessment (SBA) component for the first time in English A, English B (Literature) and Mathematics.

In terms of acceptable grades returned in Mathematics nationally, there were 401 subject passes out of 805 entries (51.06%). English A returned acceptable grades of 637 out of 757 entries for a national pass rate of acceptable grades for 85.92%. Returns in schools showed further improvement in English with 481 acceptable grades out of 553 for 86.98% compared to 2018’s 80.40%.

The deputy prime minister noted that there has been a significant decline in Mathematics, which returned 216 acceptable grades out of 434 for 49.77% compared to 65.40% last year. Private candidates returned acceptable grades of 76.47% for English A and 53.42% for Mathematics.

Deputy Prime Minister Richards also gave a summary of the performance in schools and private centers.

Acceptable grades returned included:

Basseterre High School, 516 out of 611

Cayon High School, 362 out of 421

Charles E Mills Secondary School, 450 out of 498

Charlestown Secondary School, 466 out of 561

Gingerland Secondary School, 295 out of 333

Immaculate Conception Catholic School, 146 out of 175

Nevis International Secondary School, 44 out of 53

Saddlers Secondary School, 210 out of 251

Verchild’s High School, 329 out of 435

Washington Archibald High School, 747 out of 933

St. Kitts private returned 472 out of 707

New Horizons Rehabilitation Centre 3 out of 3

Nevis private returned 192 out of 269

Her Majesty’s prison, 8 out of 12

CFBC Adult and Continuing Education, 51 out of 77.

As for the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), the deputy prime minister reported that 496 candidates sat 1944 subjects. Of that amount, 145 wrote exams in Nevis and 351 in St. Kitts, of which, 461 were college candidates and 35 were private. Of the 1944 subject entries, 1840 were students in colleges and the remaining 104 subject entries from private candidates.

Acceptable grades Returned — grades 1 to 5 — were 1652. Of that amount, colleges returned 1568 and 84 from private candidates. The national pass rate based on the preliminary results of CAPE is 84.98%.

Of the 50 CAPE units attempted, 22 units returned acceptable grades of 100%, with an additional 18 units returning acceptable grades between 82 and 99%.

The general education courses returned acceptable grades as follows:

Caribbean Studies, 204 out of 205 (99.57%)

Communication Studies, 215 out of 248 (88.48%)

Integrated Mathematics with 138 out of 237 (58.23%).

Deputy Prime Minister Richards also gave a summary of the performance in colleges and private centers.

Acceptable grades returned include:

Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College Arts, Sciences and General Studies Division, 1069 out of 1257

Nevis Sixth Form College, 499 out of 583

CFBC Adult and Continuing Education Division, 67 out of 79

Nevis private, 4 out of 6

Her Majesty’s Prison, 13 out of 19.

“I cannot underscore enough that the overview provided is based on preliminary results,” said Minister Richards, noting that nationally they are awaiting the EDPM results, as well as the Theatre Arts for the Basseterre High School.

“When I return to you with the detailed report after the grade review and query period, those returns will be included,” he said.

He encourage the candidates’ patience, promising those grades would be received shortly. He also noted that his ministry is also endeavoring to shift the focus from percentages to “place the focus on what it should be, which is ensuring that our nation’s youth are prepared adequately and given the opportunity to write as many subjects as possible.”