(Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister)

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- Opposition members must decide if they want peace and security to exist in the country or lawlessness to prevail, the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, pointed out while addressing his forum at the Edgar T. Morris Primary School in Tabernacle.

“You can’t have it both ways,” Dr. Harris stressed, while referring to the actions of Opposition members who continue to criticize the Government’s decision to invite the Regional Security System (RSS) into St. Kitts and Nevis to work hand in hand with local law enforcement to help bolster their crime-fighting efforts.

Prime Minister Harris said, “We must all put country before political party and political maturity before political opportunism.

“Those who are for law and order must stand on the side of law and order, which the RSS is on.

“The Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Denzil Douglas, went as far as writing a failed and unpatriotic letter to the Chairman of the Regional Security System, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Hon Dr. Ralph Gonsalves,” Dr. Harris said. “It sought to dissuade regional Heads of Government from granting St. Kitts and Nevis’ request for the RSS assistance.

“Despite the desperate actions of the Opposition, many citizens and residents have taken to the airwaves and utilized other forums to express their full support for and their satisfaction with the level of cooperation and teamwork between local law enforcement and personnel from the RSS in the execution of police operations in the country.”

Prime Minister Harris thanked these law-abiding citizens for welcoming the RSS and for recognizing that peace, law and order must prevail.