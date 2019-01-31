BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- Health-conscious walking enthusiasts are invited to participate in the first Prime Minister’s Health Walk for 2019 on Saturday, Feb. 2. The event will begin at 5:30 a.m. in Bellevue and traverse Tabernacle, Mansion, Christchurch, Bourryeau, Lodge, Lodge Project, and end at Ottley’s hard courts, where participants will be served a healthy breakfast.

The monthly health walk, sponsored by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, draws scores of health-conscious individuals from across the island of St. Kitts, and even from Nevis. It was initiated in April 2007.

This health walk comes on the heels of the most successful walk ever, which was held on November 17, 2018, and dubbed the ‘Legacy Health Walk’ as it was part of celebrations that were held in a three-week period to mark the 25-years of service to Constituency Number Seven and the country by Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

By participating in the walk, residents of the Federation have been benefitting from the personal efforts of Prime Minister Harris who is also CARICOM’s lead spokesman on human resources, health and HIV matters, as he has ensured that the message he delivers at the regional level is fully embraced at home. The health walks help him to accomplish that goal.