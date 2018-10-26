(Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister)

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and members of his Team Unity Cabinet will engage with constituents of St. Kitts and Nevis in a town hall-styled meeting, dubbed the Prime Minister’s Forum, this Sunday, Oct. 28 from 5:00 p.m. at the Edgar T. Morris Primary School in Tabernacle.

Sunday’s forum is expected to see presentations by Minister of Public Infrastructure et al, the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd; Attorney General, the Honourable Vincent Byron Jr.; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth, Sport and Culture, the Honourable Shawn Richards, and Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, who is also the Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Seven.

Other members of the Team Unity Cabinet are also expected to join hundreds of citizens and residents at The Prime Minister’s Forum.

The forum will be carried live on ZIZ Television (Channel 5), ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1 and 96.9 FM); WINN FM 98.9; Freedom 106.5 FM; Sugar City FM 90.3, and VON Radio. It will also be streamed at www.zizonline.com, as well as on the Team Unity SKN Facebook Page, which will be shared via SKNIS Facebook page.