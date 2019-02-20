BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, are scheduled to pay a Royal Visit to St. Kitts and Nevis on March 21. The trip comes as part of Their Royal Highnesses’ visit to six countries and one Overseas Territory, undertaking over 50 engagements across 10 islands, including a visit to Cuba. It will be the first official visit by a member of the Royal Family to Cuba.

While in St. Kitts and Nevis, The Prince and The Duchess will undertake a programme that will demonstrate the Country’s commitment to heritage restoration, the environment and local culture. The Prince of Wales will also have the chance to return to the Brimstone Hill Fortress, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that he last visited in 1973. The Prince will learn more about the history of the Fortress, the restoration work that has been undertaken there, and attend a showcase of local culture, dance and music. Their Royal Highnesses will also attend Receptions on both Islands for members of the community, which will feature local music and culture.

The Royal Tour begins March 17 in Saint Lucia, then moves on to Barbados March 19, followed by St. Vincent and the Grenadines on March 20, Grenada on the March 23, on March 24 Their Royal Highnesses will visit Cuba and the tour culminates in the Cayman Islands on March 27.

In November 2018, Their Royal Highnesses visited Ghana, The Gambia and Nigeria. The Prince of Wales has visited 45 out of 53 Commonwealth nations. The Duchess has visited 21 Commonwealth nations with the Prince of Wales. This will be the Duchess of Cornwall’s first visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts and Nevis, Grenada and The Cayman Islands. It will be the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall’s first visit to Cuba.

According to the communique from Clarence House “Their Royal Highnesses’ visit to Saint Lucia, Barbados, St. Vincent and The Grenadines, St. Kitts and Nevis and Grenada will celebrate the Monarchy’s relationship with these Commonwealth Realms. Furthermore, at the request of the British Government, Their Royal Highnesses will also visit Cuba to highlight the growing bilateral relationship with the UK and display some of the cultural links between the two countries. Their Royal Highnesses will also visit the British Territory of the Cayman Islands to celebrate its place within the British family.

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, is the heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest child of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.