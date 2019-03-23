By Loshaun Dixon

Unlike his dishevel self that debuted on his Caribbean tour on Sunday sporting an untidy grey mop Prince of Wales and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall arrived in St. Kitts for a day full of activities with the Old treasury the current National Museum a focus of the prince during his walk through Basseterre.

The Prince of Wales who arrived at the Robert Bradshaw International Airport just before midday for the first time in 45 years on Thursday met a waiting guard of honour and received a salute on the tarmac of the RLB Airport.

Charles and Camilla met with Head of State Governor General Sir S W Tapley Seaton QC before meeting Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr. Timothy Harris who introduce the couple to members of his cabinet during the short arrival ceremony.

The motorcade then left airport and made its way on to Wellington road where hundreds of primary and high school students had lined up waving national; flags waiting to get a glimpse of the first in line to the throne. He made a stop at the Berkely Memorial in the heart of Basseterre where he took the opportunity to greet members of the public that was made up of both locals and visitors a like hoping to shake hands with the couple.

Just south of the Berkeley memorial Charles was impressed at the National Museum’s building structure and paid a short visit.

The St. Christopher National Trust was at the time hosting a special exhibit in the archway of the museum to observe the 125 years of the construction of the building.

The first foundation stones was laid on the building on March 21, 1895.

Executive Director of the St. Christopher National Trust , Ryllis Percival told this publication that after he saw the building his mood changed and he wanted to speak about the building.

“Today with the Prince passing here and commemorating the anniversary and recognising the significance of the building is a boost for us.”

She said the Prince of Wales was very interested in how they are going to preserve the building.

“He asked a lot about our heritage sites and what are doing to protect them. He was very enthusiastic about the building. He asked me specifically am I making sure that our heritage sites are being protected and I said yes we are going to do that.”

She said he was excited that their members were present here and he wanted to know that they were all working to ensure the function of the national trust is being carried out.

The Prince of Wales also visited Nevis where he was welcomed by the Deputy Governor-General, Hyleta Liburd, and Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley and Mrs. Brantley and was introduced to the Cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration.

The couple visited Hermitage-A Great House of the 17th and 18th centuries and also hosted a reception at Government house in Nevis.

He returned to St. Kitts later on Thursday where he made a return to Brimstone Hill a site he most fatuously visited on his last trip to the Federation.

At Brimstone Hill he unveiled a plaque at the Prince of Wales Bastion and visited the Queens Canopy that is also located in the area. They were also treated to a cultural exhibition.

They also hosted a reception at government house where Charles also launched a project to give Commonwealth students the chance to study subjects at Cambridge University.

He departed the federation for Barbados at around 6:00p.m.

Their trip thus far paid a visit to Saint Lucia, Barbados, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines and will also visit Grenada and Cuba over the Weekend.