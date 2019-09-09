The Ministry of Health reminds the public the U.S. Naval Ship Comfort, a floating medical treatment facility/floating hospital, will be conducting a health mission in the Federation Oct. 5-10 to offer medical care to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, one of ten similar stops in Latin American and Caribbean territories.

The floating hospital and its staff have been deployed by the government of the United States of America to offer two types of services: Land-based medical services and ship-based surgical services.

The land-based medical services will involve the provision of healthcare at two sites in St. Kitts:

Antioch Baptist Church Grounds, Lime Kiln (next to the NEMA Headquarters) St. Paul’s Community Centre.

Persons from St. Kitts and Nevis are invited to access medical care at these two sites from Oct. 5-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. dailyfor preventive care, basic medical evaluation, dental screenings, and optometry screenings and treatment. Those interested in accessing such medical care should simply present themselves at either of these two sites to be seen by medical professionals.

The public should take note that the Surgical Mission involves the provision of surgical care to persons diagnosed with a surgical problem onboard the hospital ship. Such individuals would have been referred to the hospital ship by their attending local physician.

Those diagnosed with a surgical problem and interested in ascertaining surgical care are invited to visit their regular physician or the District Medical Officer (DMO) at the nearest health centre to confirm suitability for your referral to the ship hospital.

The regular physician or the DMO will be required to complete the relevant documentation and submit the patient’s name and completed document to Dr. Keisha Liddie, Director of Community Health Services and focal point for the ship hospital in St. Kitts, or to Dr. Judy Nisbett, Medical Officer of Health and focal point in Nevis.