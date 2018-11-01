BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Representatives from government agencies, the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan), and the Chamber of Industry and Commerce held discussions with members of the 11-member delegation of Taiwanese investors who visited the Federation on a fact-finding mission.

The mission is designed to create business and human resource development opportunities which could benefit individuals and entities in Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis.

William Hsu, Deputy Counsellor, Department of International Cooperation and Economic Affairs, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei, and head of the Taiwanese delegation explained the mission’s objectives of forging partnerships and scouting opportunities for investment. Ambassador Tom Lee pledged to keep the lines of communication open with a view to ensuring the success of the mission.

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kaye Bass welcomed Ambassador Tom Lee and the visiting delegation. She said she hoped the visit would yield fruitful business partnerships. Ms. Bass invited colleagues from the Ministry of Trade, the St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency (SKIPA), and the Ministry of Tourism to present information about ongoing and future projects in their respective agencies that might be promising for Taiwanese collaboration.

The presentations included human resource development for the hospitality sector; investment in the yachting and marina sector; spa and wellness; high end shopping; and art and craft sector, which caters to authentic indigenous products for the tourism industry; small business development; technical and vocational skills development; commercial agriculture; renewable energy; fisheries; and development of the food processing industry.

Vice President of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Giselle Matthews, supported areas for development including Small, Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and agriculture, including flower-farming.

The delegation visited Nevis on Tuesday and participated in a similar exercise.