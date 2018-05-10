Reward offered for information in Sgt. Dwight Davis shooting

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is offering a EC$50,000 reward in an effort to solicit information that may lead to the arrest and successful prosecution those responsible for the death of police Sgt. Dwight Davis.

At about 7 a.m. May 3, police received a report of a body being found by two bypassers on a dirt road in the vicinity of the railway line in Dieppe Bay. Several police units responded and, upon arrival, they found the lifeless body of Sgt. Dwight Davis, 37, lying on the ground with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by the district medical officer. An autopsy later confirmed that he died as a result of gunshot injuries.