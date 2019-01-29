BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has issued a press release refuting an article in an unnamed publication alleging money laundering involving top government officials and casting aspersions on the integrity of the [RSCNPF Officer] transfer process. It says the article makes “erroneous claims to achieve a malicious end.” The release does not indicate where or when the article appeared.

“The RSCNPF High Command places on record that there is no investigation currently underway into money laundering allegations involving top government officials as stated in the misleading article,” says the RSCNPF High Command statement.

“RSCNPF is an organization with procedures and processes like any other professional organization,” the release states. “Internal matters are dealt with using protocols, which are usually documented in a policy paper.

“The same is true as it pertaining to transfers within the RSCNPF. These [transfers] are not only routine; they are executed using RSCNPF Provisional Transfer Policy Guidelines.

“According to the Provisional Transfer Policy Guidelines their goal is, ‘to provide the most effective and efficient service to the public, RSCNPF must utilise to the fullest, the talents and abilities of all officers.’ This is done in part through transfers. The document also states that transfers within RSCNPF are based on department need, career development of the employee and on personal request of the employee. Transfers can be permanent or temporary. The final decision is made by the RSCNPF Executive Command. There are also certain conditions that naturally lead to the need for transfers, such as postings and promotions.

“As the public is aware, there have been a large number of promotions that have taken place over the past few years and many officers have seen themselves move up the ladder of seniority.

“Additionally, persons are also aware of the graduation of Course #42 from Training School that took place recently. With the promotion of officers to supervisory ranks and the posting of newly trained officers to various units, it became necessary to revisit the RSCNPF human resources to ensure that there was a balance of skill and experience at the various stations and departments.

“A major set of transfers have been taking place at least once per year traditionally. This year was no different. The RSCNPF Executive Command spent several weeks trying to ensure that such a balance was attained. Also important to note is that transfers do not impede the work of a department. With such a sound process in place, the RSCNPF High Command therefore denounces the use of false information to mislead the public about transfers.

“The public is assured that transfers are undertaken in an impartial manner and are a part of RSCNPF’s operations. There were over 30 postings…and, unlike the article states, over 50 officers transferred. Once such a large-scale set of transfers takes place a special RSCNPF Force Order is published to list them all.”