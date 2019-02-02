By Loshaun Dixon

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Opposition Leader Dr. Denzil Douglas has continued his resistance to the presence of the Regional Security System (RSS) forces in St. Kitts and Nevis despite a reduction in homicides since their presence.

The RSS were invited to the Federation in October of last year to aid in crime and safety efforts. Since then, there has only been one homicide in the Federation.

Douglas argued that though there has been a reduction in homicides this did not mean the underlying issues of crime had been resolved.

“Other serious crimes are taking place. The main point was that having the RSS here in the country might be a quick fix, but what happens when they would have disappeared? When they go back to the barracks from the various countries they are from?” asked Douglas.

Douglas said that at the time RSS was being mobilised to come to St. Kitts and Nevis, that Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris was pursuing a political agenda.

Douglas has alleged that bringing in the RSS was part of a plot for Harris to make changes to high command of the police force.

“I stand to my word,” Douglas said. “Harris wants to have the RSS in the country as an occupying force while he conducts the elections.” Douglas has claimed that elections will be held at the end of March this year.