A wholistic approach to healthy living will be on display Friday when the government of St. Kitts and Nevis launches (SKN) Moves at Independence Square, Basseterre.

SKN Moves is an effort to encourage a healthy lifestyle culture centered on healthy eating practices, regular physical activity and regular health check/screenings.

The launch is being held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and features all-day testing ,including blood pressure, blood sugar values, Body Mass Index (BMI) in terms of weight and height, HIV testing and exercise activities.

The official launch of SKN Moves will be between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., and will feature remarks by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and Jamaica’s Minister of Health, Honourable Dr. Christopher Tufton. The post-launch will be hosted by Sugar Bowl, and will feature workout sessions led by David Walwyn of F.I.T Wellness and other local gym instructors who will be on board leading the aerobics session.

Promotion of healthy eating starts at 11 a.m. Farmers, representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, representatives from the St. Kitts Farmers Co-operatives, Gideon Force Organic Farming Agriculture Farm and representatives from the St. Kitts Agriculture Co-operative will be present to highlight their produce and healthy products.

Chef Saundia Mitcham will be on hand to demonstrate how to prepare healthy foods, and food vendors, including Fresh and Nice cocktail and smoothies, the Soup Café and food caterer Elvira Williams will also be providing healthy foods at the event. The healthy options will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A national walk will be held from the movie theatre to the Frigate Bay Lawn Saturday, Aug. 10, and every national and resident is invited.There will be healthy snacks and fruit-infused water, which Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Hazel Laws, said the public can incorporate these into their daily eating habits.