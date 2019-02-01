CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Mrs. Nicole Slack-Liburd, who served as permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health for five years, ended her 15-year tenure with the Nevis Island Administration on Jan. 31 to take a position with the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO).

Mrs. Slack-Liburd will be PAHO’s Country Programme Specialist in St. Vincent and the Grenadines beginning Feb. 6.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Senior Minister of Health, announced Mrs. Liburd’s appointment, while extending congratulations during his first monthly press conference for the year on Jan. 31.

“I end by extending my warm congratulations and appreciation to Mrs. Nicole Slack-Liburd,” said Premier Brantley. “She has been a bright light in health and the delivery of health services here on the island. She took over, at my urging, the Ministry of Health as the Permanent Secretary in 2013 and she has been leading I think, with that ministry with great distinction.

“She is now transitioning to higher heights…so she’s taking a position now with PAHO and I commend you, Mrs. Slack-Liburd, for your efforts. I wish you all the very best. Thank you for the brilliant years you have given us here in Nevis and I hope your new role at the regional level, will benefit you and that you will benefit the role.”

Mrs. Slack-Liburd told the Department of Information she is grateful to the Administration for giving her the opportunity to serve.

“I thank the Nevis Island Administration including the junior and senior Ministers of Health, my staff, colleagues from other ministries as well as non-governmental organizations, said Mrs. Slack-Liburd. I thank the clients that we continue to serve who have also contributed to my growth, and the growth of the Ministry of Health over the years.” she said.

Mrs. Slack-Liburd noted her tenure with the NIA set the stage and served as a spring board for her new undertaking.

“In my position as permanent secretary, I have been exposed to all areas of health including, environmental health, nursing, dentistry, mental health, disaster management, institutional health and universal healthcare. I have also been working in gender affairs over the last year which I enjoyed immensely. I have worked with one of the largest and greatest staff complement in government. I have learned so much from them.

“These experiences have prepared me for this new opportunity that I am about to embark upon with the Pan American Health Organization…” said Mrs. Slack-Liburd. “The experiences I have gained in this ministry have been invaluable. I have forged many partnerships with international organizations, universities, and colleagues from other countries all around the world.”

During her tenure in the NIA Mrs. Slack-Liburd served as Health Educator, Health Planner and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs, Health Disaster Coordinator and Acting HIV/AIDS Coordinator.