St. Kitts and Nevis Red Cross Society is launching an appeal to citizens and residents in response to the launch of an emergency response operation by The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) for the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama in The Bahamas, which were devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

Many homes, lives and businesses were lost due to this historicly catastrophic storm. The proceeds collected will provide vital services and bring some level of normalcy to the lives of approximately 300 households. Donations received will go to purchase items such as non-perishable goods, baby supplies, cleaning items, bedding, water, and sanitation assistance, and will also assist with the feeding, clothing and restoration of homes of persons affected on those islands.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Red Cross Society asks for cash contributions only at this time to aid the victims of this disaster. Contributions to this fund should be deposited to account #107024305 at First Caribbean Bank, The Circus, Basseterre or Main Street, Charlestown or account #25401 at the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, Corner of West Independence Square and Central Street or Charlestown.

Proceeds will be forwarded to the IFRC in collaboration with other Red Cross Appeals taking place simultaneously worldwide.

Goods are not being accepted at this time due to logistics in the absence of sorting facilities, storage and adequate transportation.