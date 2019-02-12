CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Alexandra Hospital on Nevis, through the Ministry of Health in the Nevis Island Administration, was presented with a gift of medical equipment and supplies by Republic of China (Taiwan) Resident Ambassador to St. Kitts and Nevis His Excellency Tom Lee, during a Feb. 12 ceremony at the medical facility.

Ambassador Lee said after the hospital requested the equipment, the embassy moved swiftly to assist.

“As you know, Taiwan is a strong ally of St. Kitts and Nevis and of course we are willing to share our love and our medical resources,” said Ambassador Lee. “Last year, when we received the request our embassy immediately informed the Global Medical Instruments Support Service (GMISS) and they worked hard to make medical equipment available and delivered to Nevis within a short time.

“Today on behalf of the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and GMISS, I am pleased to present the medical equipment to the Alexandra Hospital,” said Lee. “This equipment includes a portable ultrasound and X-ray machines. You can rest assured our embassy will continue to work hard so more and more people can benefit from our relations.”

The ambassador explained that the GMISS programme is a platform, through which usable medical equipment in Taiwan is collected and donated to hospitals in need throughout the world. He said medical equipment is important to hospitals but it is expensive and many hospitals cannot afford the cost.

Hon Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health accepted the gift on behalf of Hon. Mark Brantley, Senior Minister of Health. She thanked Ambassador Lee and the government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for what she described as a kind and generous gesture, and expressed gratitude.

“We are eternally grateful for this very kind gesture, and I would want you to say to your government and the other stakeholder who has been very instrumental in assisting us that we are eternally grateful, and we look forward to continued years of partnership with you…” said Brandy-Williams.

“The business of healthcare is a very expensive one,” said Brandy-Williams. “When people partner with us in this very tangible way, it is something that we greatly appreciate. We want to offer profound thanks to you and to your government. On behalf of my entire government we accept your generous gift and we look forward to continued years of partnership.”

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan) have enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship since they established diplomatic relations 35 years ago.

Also present at the ceremony were Mrs. Shelisa Martin-Clarke, Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Health; Gary Pemberton, Alexandra Hospital Administrator; Matron Aldris Dias; Assistant Matron Jessica Scarborough; and Nurse Manager Joya Parry-Lake.