By Monique Washington

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The proposed Pinney’s Park appears to be moving forward with Premier of Nevis , Hon Mark Brantley announcing that the project will be funded by Taiwan with a technical expert designing the park already on island.

“Currently I am advised that that design will be completed march and we should have ground breaking by June on that long awaited project,” Brantley said.

“I am very pleased,” Brantley said. “It has been a pet project of mine for a long time and I have taken some stick over it as well and I understand that.”

The 14-acre proposed park was first announced to the general public in 2014. The initial plans for the public park saw a pool, parking lot, jogging path, coconut grove and a pier among other things. Initially, work on the park was supposed to have been begun by the end of 2016. However, this did not happen.

Brantley and his project were put under the spotlight when he announced in 2016 that the funds to develop the park had “disappeared”. During a court case, he testified that he had approached businessperson and philanthropist Anne Bass to finance the park.

In an exclusive interview with The Observer, Bass said she never agreed to fund the park and Brantley assured her that he would secure the funding elsewhere. She said she was ready to help but not willing to fully fund the park as it was a public project.

During the 2018 Nevis Island Administration Budget address, $1.6 million had been allotted for the park, which they hope to receive as a grant. Permanent Secretary of Finance Colin Dore told The Observer that the NIA hopes to raise this money through the International Development Agency.