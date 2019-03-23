Ian “Patches” Liburd, Minister of Public Infrastructure, said the Team Unity Government is reaffirming its commitment to protecting the water supply during a speech yesterday for World Water Day.

“I must also reaffirm the commitment of your Team Unity Government to protecting our water supply, and making certain that every financial, economic , and social mechanism that is necessary to ensure the development of a resilient water system is put into place,” Liburd said, adding that the commitment would “guarantee that we truly leave no one behind.

Liburd also said that the Water Services Department has planned a number of activities to commemorate World Water Day. These activities are expected to include the first annual Open Day at the Water Services Department’s Compound at Needsmust on March 29, and a Walkthrough of the Basseterre Valley Wellfield Area on March 30th.

Liburd said that as the Water Services Department continues to build a more resilient water system, “we must remain vigilant, thankful and conscious”, while adding, “thankful that we are not a part of some of the very troubling statistics regarding water.” He noted that billions around the world still do not have access to fresh water, or access is limited to a few hours a day.

“Over 700 children die every day of diarrhea linked to the consumption of unsafe water and poor sanitation practices stemming from lack of water; 159 million people collect their drinking water from polluted surface sources, such as ponds and streams,” he added.

World Water Day is celebrated annually on March 22 to draw attention to water which is a precious resource that covers 70 percent of the Earth’s surface but only less than one percent is available for human use.