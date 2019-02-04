By Loshaun Dixon

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — With one Patriots team celebrating a Super Bowl victory another has been celebrating new ownership the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots have been acquired by City Sports.

The Patroits, who were one game away from the final in the 2018 Caribbean Premier League has been sold by former owner of the Patriots, Dr. Uday Nayak, who said he had taken the franchise as far as he could.

He noted that they were delighted to have found new owners like City Sports who have a history of investing in cricket and want to take the franchise forward.

We wish them all the best for the future.”

The franchise was purchased by City Sports, Hong Kong part of the City Group of companies.

City Sports, who also owns other cricket franchises that include City Kaitak in the Hong Kong T20 Blitz as well as being the former owners of the Bloem City Blazers, a team who were scheduled to step out in Cricket South Africa’s now defunct Global T20 League.

The company is headed by Sushil Kumar and Naren Kunder who are based in Hong Kong. Kumar has investments in event management, information technology, food and beverage and sports management. Kunder has business interests in the garments industry, stationery and electronics.

Chairman of City Sports, Sushil Kumar, said they were elated to be a part at the Hero CPL and having acquired the St Kitts & Nevis franchise.

“We want to become part of the local community through the game of cricket,” said Kumar. “We want to promote the spirit of true sportsmanship while at the same time creating a unique identity through our focus on performance and development.”

He noted that they are looking to bring a great economic impact to St Kitts & Nevis in 2019 and beyond.

“We are also hoping our investment into the St Kitts & Nevis franchise is a catalyst to further investment into the country and growth of its economy,” added Kumar.

Pete Russell, COO of Hero CPL, said he was delighted with the way that the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots franchise has grown since they first joined the league in 2015 and the CPL is certain that the City Group can take the team forward to even greater success.

“This investment shows the high regard in Which the CPL is held around the world and how the tournament continues to go from strength to strength,” said Russell. “St Kitts & Nevis has always been a big part of CPL since we first had games there in 2014 and we look forward to that continuing for years to come. We would like to express our thanks to Dr. Uday Nayak, Mohammad Ansari and their team for the amazing job they have done with the Patriots over the years.”