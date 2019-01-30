BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Government officials are seeking the input of residents of Challengers and surrounding communities on ways to reduce the inconvenience and other related challenges that will result from the impending implementation of the Old Road Bay Rehabilitation Project.

Director of the Public Works Department, Cromwell Williams, said that a town hall meeting will be held tomorrow Jan. 31 at the Challengers Community Centre to allow for interactive and frank discussions between interested parties. It begins at 7 p.m.

Williams said the meeting “gives any member of the public an opportunity to comment, enquire, question, and be informed concerning the implementation of this project.”

He made a special appeal to residents of Challengers to attend the meeting given the predicted traffic challenges.

“We want to apprise the members of that community and to get their input and feedback as to how we can mitigate against the impact that we expect the project to have with so many trucks moving heavy stones, not only during the day but during the night, and we know the parking challenges,” Williams stated. “We are hoping that we can find a solution that will be acceptable to the residents of that area.”

The head table at the town hall meeting is expected to include representatives from the Public Works Department, Rock and Dirt Ltd., and ADeB Consultants Ltd.- the project designers.

The $31 million project will see land being reclaimed from the sea to construct a new 1.6-kilometre road. It will be 4.8 metres higher than the existing road and will be protected by 26,000 tonnes rock armouring to guard against damage from wave surges.