BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Two individuals have been taken into Police custody following the Tuesday night shooting on Lover’s Lane Alley in St Paul’s, the Police have disclosed.

The police reported that the shooting incident was reported just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 7 with 22-year-old Calvert Francis, 18-year-old Alvin Browne and a juvenile, all of St. Paul’s being wounded with gunshot injuries.

“A car stopped next to them. Investigations have revealed that two men exited the car and opened fire. The victims ran down the alley in an effort to escape and were wounded in the process. All three victims received gunshot wounds in their legs,” according to a police communiqué.

The police release added that police who were on patrol in the area heard the shots and responded quickly.

“The Police intervened to halt the attack and a number of shots were fired at the car,” the report said. “The car fled the scene and the Police gave chase, intercepting the vehicle in Christ Church. The occupants exited the vehicle and escaped on foot. The scene at Christ Church was processed and the car was taken to into Police custody for further inspection and processing.”

On Wednesday Morning Police PRO Jacqueline Bryan informed that two suspects were in police custody in relation to the shooting.