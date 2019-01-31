BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- The United Kingdom has published a White Paper which proposes that from 2021 UK Immigration Rules will apply to EU and non-EU migrants alike.

The White Paper outlines a single immigration system, which selects people on the basis of their skills and talent as opposed to their nationality.

It is important to note the following provisions:

▪ The introduction of an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme similar to the scheme operating in the USA.

▪ An improved system for business making greater use of technology. Applications will be online and permissions will be granted electronically. A lighter touch sponsorship route will be introduced.

▪ Greater use of e-gates for low risk travellers.

▪ Greater access for global talent such as top international scientists and start-up companies.

▪ New entry routes for temporary short-term workers.

▪ No limit for international students and an extended visa period after graduation.

▪ Improved compliance system making better use of data and technology.

▪ Continuing support for family life and vulnerable persons.

▪ The Common Travel Area allowing travel between the UK, Ireland and the Crown.