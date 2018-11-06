BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — It has come to the attention of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis that the United States Department of Justice has indicted Malaysian financier Taek Jho Low, also known as “Jho Low,” for conspiring to launder billions of dollars in illegal proceeds and to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to various Malaysian and Abu Dhabi officials.

Jho Low became an economic citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis under the Denzil Douglas-led administration in 2011, but has never at any time entered the country. Immigration records indicate that Jho Low has never entered any port in St. Kitts and Nevis.

On June 8, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad announced that Malaysia was seeking to arrest the financier, who was believed to be residing abroad.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris’ administration took the decision, out of an abundance of caution, to deactivate Jho Low’s St. Kitts and Nevis passport through Interpol in June.

Before an application is approved, the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) under Team Unity does, inter alia, a broad check of media and criminal databases. It also checks sanctions lists and makes a determination whether there are serious or pending legal, regulatory or political matters that would require consideration.

