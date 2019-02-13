BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- Three hundred youth from 12- to 35-year’s old, 200 from St. Kitts and 100 from Nevis, will meet tomorrow with Cabinet members to participate in an interactive, frank and lively discussion with hundreds of young people from all walks of life during a Youth Forum at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel.

The forum will be an open engagement with the government leaders. Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Azard Gumbs, noted that the participants include students from secondary schools and tertiary institutions, members of youth organizations, differently-abled youth, youth from faith-based institutions and others. The leadership of the schools, organizations and associations independently selected its representatives.

Individuals not affiliated with any group are also invited. Gumbs said transportation has been arranged for interested individuals. A government marked bus will leave the Basseterre Ferry Terminal at 8:45 a.m. to transport youth to the venue at Frigate Bay.

At the session, the first hour, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. will be used to register participants. This will allow teachers to keep track of their students and will give enough time for representatives from Nevis to arrive. This will be followed by a brief opening ceremony. The Cabinet members will then greet the attendees and make a brief presentation. The question and answer segment will immediately follow.

“We want young people to express themselves openly and respectfully during the frank dialogue,” said Gumbs, He said he looks forward to the event.

At the end of the Q and A segment, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Akilah Byron-Nisbett, will make a five-minute presentation on recommendations to parliament regarding youth development. There will be a 10 minute Q and A. Lunch will be served at 12 p.m. and then dismissal.