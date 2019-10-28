The St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services spoke to the children of the St. Kitts International (SKI) Academy on Oct. 23 about their local heroes as part of this year’s Fire Prevention Month activities to educate children on fire safety prevention measures and safety tips in an attempt to create safer homes.

“We touched on our local heroes, such as our firefighters, police, defence force workers and Emergency Medical Service (EMS) personnel and we also brought it closer to home, letting the children know that their parents are also superheroes,” Fire Substation Officer Timothy Martin said.

Fire Prevention Month is observed every October. This year’s theme is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape, Plan and Practice Your Escape.”

Everette O’Garro, Chief Fire Officer of the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services Department, said during an interview July 4 there have been no fatal fires involving children for the past five years.