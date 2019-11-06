The Cabinet has agreed, after taking into account beliefs and traditions of the devout and diverse religious community in St. Kitts and Nevis, that the first of the two announced Discounted VAT Rate dates will be changed from Saturday, Dec. 14 to Friday, Dec. 13.

The second date, Saturday, Dec. 21, remains unchanged.Salaries and other remunerations paid by the government will be paid on Friday, Dec. 13.

The Prime Minister encouraged the public to take advantage of the discounts on offer during this year’s Discounted VAT Rate (DVR) initiative.