Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) is now accepting applications for their “Powerful Women…Next Generation” Four-Year Scholarship.

Awarded annually, this scholarship is for a first or second-generation Jamaican-American female, who is graduating from a state of Florida high school and plans to attend a post-secondary institution in the Fall of 2020.

Focused on the organization’s mission to encourage emerging powerful women, JWOF’s Four-year scholarship is valued at $5,000 and is intended to support the recipient’s achievement of her four-year education at a tertiary institution. JWOF’s goal is to subsidize the cost of tuition, books and/or other college-related expenses incurred at the institution.

The application requires:

an essay that explains eligibility

a list of volunteer/community service or projects

final high school transcript

two letters of recommendation

a resume

a signed photograph of the candidate for use in the organization’s publications.

Only electronically submitted applications, from eligible candidates, will be accepted for this scholarship. Further details, and the procedure for completing and submitting applications are outlined at: www.JamaicanWomenOfFlorida.com/scholarship . Submittal information can also be found in the application document that has been disseminated to college advisors on high school campuses across Florida school districts.

Applications must be received by Sunday, January 19, 2020 no later than 9:00p.m, no exceptions.

The recipient of the “Powerful Women…Next Generation” Four-year Scholarship will be notified of her award via email. She and one individual of her choosing are expected to attend the Annual Women’s Empowerment Conference and Scholarship Luncheon as JWOF’s guests, on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Jungle Island, Miami Beach.