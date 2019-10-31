Following discussions with Haiti’s government, the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration (IOM), CARICOM Secretary-General His Excellency Irwin LaRocque, the local arm of the Red Cross, and the local Haitian Association, the government of St. Kitts and Nevis has repatriated a total of 49 Haitian migrants to their home country via chartered flights from Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport.

Police and immigration officials had detained 15 migrants Oct. 20 after they arrived at the country’s shores by boat and attempted to check into a hotel without first clearing Immigration and Customs.

The migrants claimed the boat that brought them to Basseterre had left the island of Dominica, where they had been living and working, destined for French St. Martin. However, the captain of the boat left them in Basseterre, telling them that they had reached their intended destination, according to the migrants.

On Oct. 23 of that same week, the St. Kitts-Nevis Coast Guard assisted 34 Haitian migrants after their boat was reportedly in distress. The Dutch Coast Guard, patrolling nearby St. Maarten and first on the scene, radioed the St. Kitts-Nevis Coast Guard and requested assistance in rescuing the migrants and taking them to safety to the nearest port, Basseterre, in accordance with international standards.

The migrants were detained ,along with the Dominican captain of the boat. The captain, who was convicted previously for drugs, firearms and smuggling, remains in police custody.

The president of the Haitian Association in St. Kitts and Nevis, Mr. Ralph Felix, and its assistant treasurer, Ms. Linda LaChapelle Celestine, met with Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and members of his cabinet Oct. 24 and received assurances the migrants were being treated with dignity and respect in accordance with international human rights law.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and the Immigration Department are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the two incidents involving the migrants’ entry into the country.