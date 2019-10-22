Fifteen Haitian nationals – thirteen men and two women – were taken into custody sometime after 6 p.m. on Sunday after police responded to a report that a group of persons had been found in the Bird Rock area claiming that their boat had capsized.

The Police handed the persons and their documents over to the Immigration Department on Monday.

Head of the Immigration Department, Meclyn Hughes, disclosed each individual would receive a medical checkup. She also stated that while her Department was taking the lead in investigating this matter, they would also be working closely with The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and the St. Kitts-Nevis Coast Guard.

Persons with information regarding this matter are asked to call the Immigration Department 465-8470, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707.