BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts –- Construction will begin in 2019 and is targeted to be completed within 18 to 24-months, for the Waters Anchor Medical Centre, a 76,000 square-foot healthcare project announced by Caribbean Healthcare Partners, Ltd. (CHIP) at Christophe Harbour.

Waters Anchor will have a full imaging centre, four operating rooms, eight overnight luxury recovery suites facing the Christophe Harbour an extensive wellness and integrative health clinic.

The health centre will employ U.S. and European physicians in the fields of spine, hip and knee, sports medicine, regenerative therapies, aesthetics, and health and wellness. The facility will also have a 4,000 square foot physical rehabilitation and sports performance, nutrition and integrative health program.

“Waters Anchor will set a very high design standard, deploy an advanced medical care delivery model and patient experience,” said Greg Downey, co-founder of Caribbean Healthcare Partners. The facility will extend beyond the Caribbean and exceed what is currently available in developed markets. From design to the professionals involved, Waters Anchor has been meticulously planned to create a health and wellness service portfolio that will align with the best medical facilities and programs in the world.

“CHP weighed several key factors before commissioning the project in St. Kitts, including the people of the Federation, the support of the highest levels in government, and the location at Christophe Harbour,” Downey said. “We saw a budding life science initiative within the country and the opportunity to make a big impact by relocating our team here and calling St. Kitts home.

“Waters Anchor Medical Institute will be set apart as the patient care model delivered by CHP – an individualized, seamless, concierge experience led by world-class clinicians with access to the best technologies and therapies available anywhere. Many patients will choose Waters Anchor for this reason, and the experience will be enhanced by the natural beauty and logistical accessibility of St. Kitts and Christophe Harbour making this a health and wellness destination unlike anywhere else.”

Downey said, St. Kitts & Nevis was the preferred location for the Institute its geographic location only two-and-a-half hours from mainland US; existing air service with direct flights from major US and international hubs; a successful development partner; political stability; a strong local economy; and economic incentives, regulatory environment and an existing life science infrastructure.

The opportunity to embed the facility in an upscale community with existing amenities and a wellness focus such as Christophe Harbour solidified the decision.

“The partnership with CHP is a natural evolution in the master plan for Christophe Harbour, and we are delighted to be working with such an highly respected organization in delivering a facility of this quality in St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Charles P. “Buddy” Darby III, Chief Executive Officer of Christophe Harbour.

Darby and his team have previously developed award-winning, master-planned communities, such as Kiawah Island in South Carolina and the Doonbeg Lodge and Golf Resort in Ireland.

“Waters Anchor will be the centrepiece of our planned wellness campus and deliver unmatched facilities and accessible healthcare to our homeowners,” Darby concluded.

The government of St. Kitts and Nevis recognized an opportunity to not only significantly expand quality healthcare accessibility for its citizens but also to expand its tourism portfolio in a specialized niche that is realizing 15-20 percent compounded annual growth.

St. Kitts & Nevis is well positioned to deliver a premium offering for a variety of patient profiles across the Caribbean and abroad. Waters Anchor Medical Institute and Caribbean Healthcare Partners has the full support of the Government of St. Kitts & Nevis. Waters Anchor is CHP’s first phase of a comprehensive and collaborative effort to improve the health system for citizens of St. Kitts & Nevis and complement the life science ecosystem in the Federation.