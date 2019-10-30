Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier of Nevis and Minister of Agriculture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is in Costa Rica attending a Conference of Ministers of Agriculture of the Americas — Inter America Board of Agriculture (IABA) 2019 — at the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture’s headquarters in San Jose Oct. 31 to Nov. 1.

Mr. Jeffers left the island for the event Sunday and is representing the Federation at the meeting. He is expected to return Saturday.

The opening ceremony took place Tuesday at the Children’s Museum, and the working sessions will be held today and Thursday in the Canada meeting rooms at the ICCA Headquarters.

Matters on the agenda include the presentation of a report to member states; a Conference of Ministers on the Future of Agriculture and Rurality in the Americas; Strategic Partnerships; and matters pertaining to the governing bodies of IICA.