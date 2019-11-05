Hotel room stock across St. Kitts and Nevis is expected to increase significantly by the end of the first quarter of 2020, when four new hotels are expected to open their doors for normal business operations in the Federation Prime Minister Dr. the Honouable Timothy Harris announced during his press conference on Monday at the Parliamentary Lounge.

The openings of Ramada Hotel Phase 1, Koi Resort, T-Loft at Wyndham and Sea View Hotel Phase 1 should create “hundreds of real jobs and more opportunities, especially for our young people,” the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Harris indicated construction work is expected to continue at the Cove Condominium development in Frigate Bay, the Hillsboro Hotel and Suites in Mattingley, the Sea View Hotel in West Basseterre, the Ramada Hotel at Heldon’s Estate and the Era Hotel Development at Brighton, and it is anticipated that Cockleshell Villas at the South East Peninsula should commence construction in the near future.