The Human Resource Management Department ,on behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture, Human Settlement, Cooperatives and Environment is inviting applications from suitably qualified individuals to fill a vacancy for a Housing and Planning Officer.

The successful candidate will work with the technical arm of the Human Settlement Department to execute its mandate; liaise with relevant ministries to execute a modern-day housing plan; review and assess housing stock and their potential susceptibility, and set up experiments on farming or demonstration plots.

Applicants must possess a first degree in Architecture or related fields and have at least three years of experience.

Applications should be sent to the Human Resource Management Department, Government Headquarters, P.O. Box 186, Church Street, Basseterre, St. Kitts.

The application deadline is Friday, Nov. 01.